Herrera went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Dodgers.

Herrera, who made his third start in 10 games, got caught up in the Diamondbacks' aggressiveness on the base paths, as he had one of five successful thefts. He's not known for that behavior, and it was just Herrera's 10th steal over nine seasons in professional ball.