Herrera will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Herrera will pick up his fourth straight start and looks set to operate as Arizona's No. 1 backstop for at least the next week after Gabriel Moreno (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Though he's received positive reviews for his pitch framing and ability to control the running game, Herrera hasn't provided much of an impact at the plate over parts of four seasons in the big leagues. He's a career .199 hitter and has slugged just two home runs in 459 plate appearances.