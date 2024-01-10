Herrera will compete with Tucker Barnhart for the backup catcher job during spring training, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Arizona signed Barnhart last week and extended an invitation to big league camp. What had looked like Herrera opening a third consecutive season as the top backup now becomes competition this coming spring. Neither player has done much with a bat in hand, so it may come down to which one offers better defense and game-calling. The 32-year-old Barnhart has the edge in experience.