Marte and the Diamondbacks agreed to an extension Monday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.

The extension is for five years and $24 million and includes two option years worth a total of $22 million, bringing the potential total value to 7 years and $46 million. The extension demonstrates the team's commitment to Marte, who appears to be in line for an everyday second base role. The 24-year-old has a .265/.319/.361 slash line in 249 career games, with eight homers and 22 steals. His fantasy appeal is limited by his lack of power, though he makes a lot of hard contact on the ground and could be in line for a breakout if some of those hard grounders become hard fly balls.