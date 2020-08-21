Marte went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's loss against Oakland.
Marte notched his seventh double of the season off Sean Manaea, and he also pushed his hitting streak to five games -- he has delivered multi-hit outings in four of those contests. Marte has been one of the most productive hitters in the Diamondbacks lineup in 2020, slashing .343/.361/.441 with a .802 OPS in 108 plate appearances across 25 games.
