Marte went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and three RBI in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Marte was the Diamondbacks' offensive star for the night, with his hit total representing nearly half of the team's output (seven) in the category. Unlike most of Arizona's hitters thus far during September, Marte has held his own at the dish with a .264/.322/.547 batting line on the month, which has included three home runs and 13 RBI in 19 games. As one of the few capable bats in the lineup at the moment and a young player on a long-term deal, Marte should see steady at-bats for the non-contending Diamondbacks during the final week of the season.