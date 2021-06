Manager Torey Lovullo said that Marte (hamstring) ran the bases Friday and is available off the bench for Friday's game against the Padres, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Marte is absent from the starting nine for the second straight game after he exited Tuesday's game against the Brewers with left hamstring tightness. Given that he's available off the bench Friday, he figures to have a good chance of returning to the lineup Saturday.