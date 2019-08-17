Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Available off bench

Marte was scratched from Saturday's lineup with lower-back tightness, but he will be available off the bench and is expected back in the lineup Sunday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

It sounds like Marte's scratch was largely precautionary, as manager Torey Lovullo said he expects to have him back for the series finale. Marte hasn't slowed down in the second half, hitting .347/.440/.595 with five homers and four steals since the break. He was replaced in Saturday's lineup by Wilmer Flores.