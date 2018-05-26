Marte was removed in Friday's 7-1 win over the Athletics after his right hand rolled up underneath him while he slid into third base on his ninth-inning triple, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Marte's triple scored Paul Goldschmidt and boosted Arizona's lead to six runs, so manager Torey Lovullo decided it wasn't worth it to keep the infielder in the contest with the outcome essentially already decided. Lovullo said afterward that Marte checked out fine in a post-game examination and would be back in the lineup Saturday.