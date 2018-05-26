Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Avoids significant hand injury
Marte was removed in Friday's 7-1 win over the Athletics after his right hand rolled up underneath him while he slid into third base on his ninth-inning triple, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Marte's triple scored Paul Goldschmidt and boosted Arizona's lead to six runs, so manager Torey Lovullo decided it wasn't worth it to keep the infielder in the contest with the outcome essentially already decided. Lovullo said afterward that Marte checked out fine in a post-game examination and would be back in the lineup Saturday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Takes seat on bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scores twice Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches base twice Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Rides pine Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Gets first steal of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Heads to bench Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....