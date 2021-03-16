According to manager Torey Luvullo, Marte is "fine" after being struck by a pitch on his right foot during Monday's spring game against Seattle, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Marte was lifted from the exhibition after getting hit by the pitch, but it appears this move was only precautionary. The Diamondbacks will likely proceed with caution over the next few days with their starting center fielder, however.
