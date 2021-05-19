Marte (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
The 27-year-old made rehab appearances at the alternate site and Triple-A Reno over the past week, and he'll return from a nearly six-week absence Wednesday. Marte was off to a hot start this season and was 12-for-26 with two homers, four doubles, five RBI and five runs in six games before going down with the hamstring strain.
