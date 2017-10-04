Marte (hamstring) is batting second while playing shortstop for Wednesday's wild-card game against Colorado.

Marte has been dealing with hamstring tightness for the past couple days after leaving Sunday's game in the sixth inning due to the injury. He appears to be good enough to play, and was optimistic about his chances to be in the lineup all week. Over the last five games, Marte is 5-for-16 (.313 average) with two extra-base hits and two RBI.