Marte (hand) is starting Thursday against the Cubs.
Marte missed the last two games due to left hand soreness, but he'll start at the keystone and bat third during Thursday's series opener at Wrigley Field. Over his last five games, he's gone 7-for-17 with three doubles, three runs and three RBI.
