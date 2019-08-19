Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Back in Monday's lineup
Marte (back) is starting in center field and hitting second Monday against the Rockies.
This is excellent news, especially for those in weekly leagues, as Marte can now be deployed with confidence after missing two games with lower-back tightness. He is hitting .364 with two home runs and three steals in 13 games this month.
