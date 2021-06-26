Marte (hamstring) is back in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.
Marte exited Tuesday's game against the Brewers with left hamstring tightness. The issue appears to have subsided, as he'll bat second and man center field Saturday night. Marte tallied six hits in his last nine at-bats prior to his Tuesday departure.
