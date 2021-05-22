Marte batted leadoff and went 1-for-5 in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Rockies.
This was Marte's second start since coming off the injured list and first as the leadoff batter. He was the primary leadoff hitter before the injury but slotted in at the two-hole Thursday before returning to his customary spot Friday.
