Marte batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.
Marte was primarily the second hitter in the order in 2019, when he had a breakout season, but he's been used as the leadoff hitter in both games to start the season. He's hit safely in each of the first two games.
