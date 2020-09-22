site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Batting second in return
RotoWire Staff
Marte (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at second base and batting second Tuesday against the Rangers.
He ends up missing two weeks with the wrist injury. Marte is batting .290/.324/.407 with two home runs and one stolen base in 40 games this season. He should play regularly the rest of the way.
