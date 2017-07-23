Marte will start at third base and bat second Sunday against the Nationals.

Due to J.D. Martinez (hand) still recovering from injury and manager Torey Lovullo opting to rest some established regulars over the last few days, Marte has seen more at-bats of late, with Sunday marking his fourth consecutive start. Marte's placement in the No. 2 spot is a new development, however, as he had hit seventh in the preceding three contests. The cushy landing spot ahead of the red-hot David Peralta and MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt would normally give Marte appeal as a low-cost DFS option, but a tough matchup with Stephen Strasburg could make it difficult for the infielder to get much going offensively.