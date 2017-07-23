Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Batting second Sunday
Marte will start at third base and bat second Sunday against the Nationals.
Due to J.D. Martinez (hand) still recovering from injury and manager Torey Lovullo opting to rest some established regulars over the last few days, Marte has seen more at-bats of late, with Sunday marking his fourth consecutive start. Marte's placement in the No. 2 spot is a new development, however, as he had hit seventh in the preceding three contests. The cushy landing spot ahead of the red-hot David Peralta and MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt would normally give Marte appeal as a low-cost DFS option, but a tough matchup with Stephen Strasburg could make it difficult for the infielder to get much going offensively.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Connects for second homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hits first homer of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers walkoff single•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Called up Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Will move up to big club•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Showing increased pop at Triple-A•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...