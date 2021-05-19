Marte (hamstring) went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.
Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye said Marte felt good following the first game of his rehab stint, which suggests he won't need too many games before he's ready to rejoin the major-league club.
