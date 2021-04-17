Marte (hamstring) did light running, played catch and hit off a tee Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
This was the first return to anything resembling baseball activity for Marte, who has been sidelined by a sore right hamstring since April 7. He's eligible to return Sunday, but it appears his absence will extend into next week.
