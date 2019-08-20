Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Blasts 26th homer

Marte went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in the Diamondbacks' 5-3 win over the Rockies on Monday.

Marte's breakout campaign continues, as he checked in with his 26th long ball of the season in this contest with a two-run shot off Chi Chi Gonzalez in the sixth inning. He's blossomed into a star in his age-25 season, as Marte now sports a phenomenal .320/.382/.573 slash line across 529 plate appearances.