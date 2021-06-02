Marte went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

Marte got Arizona on the board with his first-inning homer. The 27-year-old has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, going 12-for-35 (.343) with two homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored in that span. That's in line with his season numbers -- he's slashing .347/.390/.587 across 82 plate appearances overall.

