Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Blasts mammoth home run

Marte went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a victory over the Mets on Sunday.

Marte teed off against Steven Matz leading off the bottom of the first inning, crushing a sinker 482 feet to center field to tie Nomar Mazara for the longest home run hit in the majors this season. He also plated two runs with a single to cap the scoring for Arizona in the eighth. Marte now has 13 homers this season, only one behind his career high established last year. During his current 10-game hitting streak, he has gone 18-for-47 (.383) with four home runs and eight runs batted in.