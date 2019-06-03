Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Blasts mammoth home run
Marte went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a victory over the Mets on Sunday.
Marte teed off against Steven Matz leading off the bottom of the first inning, crushing a sinker 482 feet to center field to tie Nomar Mazara for the longest home run hit in the majors this season. He also plated two runs with a single to cap the scoring for Arizona in the eighth. Marte now has 13 homers this season, only one behind his career high established last year. During his current 10-game hitting streak, he has gone 18-for-47 (.383) with four home runs and eight runs batted in.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...