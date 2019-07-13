Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Breakout continues

Marte went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Friday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

Marte's eighth-inning blast, which extended his hitting streak to six games, provided necessary cushion for the Diamondbacks, who won their fourth straight. The first-time All-Star's breakout season continued apace. Marte has a career-high 21 home runs and his 55 RBI are four shy of his best mark set last season.

