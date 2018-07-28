Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 6-2 win over the Padres on Friday.

After kicking off the second half with a pair of multi-hit performances, Marte had gone 3-for-14 over the past five games before turning in a quality showing in the series opener. The 24-year-old's output has generally been trending upward since early June, but his fantasy value took a hit Friday when the Diamondbacks acquired versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar, who will likely serve in an everyday role for Arizona the rest of the season. Fortunately for Marte, his workload should remain fairly stable for at least the next week and a half with Escobar slated to receive most of his initial action at the hot corner after the Diamondbacks' primary third baseman, Jake Lamb (shoulder), was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday.