Marte went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

The Diamondbacks offense has struggled for much of the season, and Marte's bat has been particularly quiet. Friday's home run was his first in 30 games, part of his most explosive game of the season. It was one of the few times in 2020 that Marte resembled the player that had a .981 OPS and 32 home runs in 2019. The Diamondbacks are hoping this is a sign of things to come.