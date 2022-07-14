Marte was caught stealing to end the first inning of Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.
This was Marte's first attempted steal since returning from a hamstring injury June 21. The hamstring continues to be bothersome and limited him to DH duty, but the attempted swipe suggests Marte is feeling better.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Slugs seventh homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Still feeling hamstring•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for pinch runner•