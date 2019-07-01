Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Cleared for outfield

Marte started in center field and went 0-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Giants.

This was Marte's first outfield start in 10 days. He had been limited to infield-only duty as he worked his way back from a groin injury suffered June 21. Since missing two games due to the injury, Marte is 8-for-26 (.308) with a walk, two doubles and an RBI over seven games.