Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Cleared for outfield
Marte started in center field and went 0-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Giants.
This was Marte's first outfield start in 10 days. He had been limited to infield-only duty as he worked his way back from a groin injury suffered June 21. Since missing two games due to the injury, Marte is 8-for-26 (.308) with a walk, two doubles and an RBI over seven games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Could play outfield Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not yet ready for outfield•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Retreats to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Successful in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Expected to play Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...