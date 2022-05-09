Marte went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over Colorado.
Marte extended his hitting streak to eight games and climbed above .200 for the first time in three weeks. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that Marte has gotten "a little bit of his swagger back" at the plate. "He's not there quite yet. But he's checking off the pitches he's supposed to. He's starting to impact the ball at certain times in certain situations," the manager added. The second baseman is 11-for-28 (.393) with five walks, seven extra-base hits and seven runs scored during the eight-game run.
