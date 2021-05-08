Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte (hamstring) is "very close" to beginning a rehab assignment, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Marte is currently at the alternate training facility at Salt River Fields and has performed running drills. At this point, he's mostly running straight ahead with some "some arcs and some curves and some change of direction."
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Work at alternate site to commence•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hamstring healing•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Slated for live BP•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Begins slow ramp up•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: No baseball activity yet•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Placed on injured list•