Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Clubs first home run
Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 triumph over the Giants on Thursday.
Marte was riding a 10-game hitting streak coming into the Diamondbacks' homestand, but had gone 0-for-12 in the series before connecting on his first home run of the season in the seventh inning. After the brief drought at the plate, Marte's season batting line sits at an unremarkable .237/.266/.382 through 79 plate appearances, which may prompt manager Torey Lovullo to consider bumping the second baseman down from the No. 2 spot in the lineup.
