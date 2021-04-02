Marte went 4-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 8-7 loss to San Diego.

Marte, who started in center field and batted second, mashed during spring training and kept it going Opening Day. He posted a 1.181 OPS with 10 of his 14 spring hits going for extra bases. Center field may be his primary home in 2021 after playing mostly at second base in 2020.