Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Collects four hits

Marte went 4-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI and two doubles in Wednesday's 7-6 loss at Colorado.

Marte was a key cog in the Diamondbacks' offense Wednesday, as he scored or drove in a run in all three of the innings the team scored. The 25-year-old has a .348/.444/.583 slash line with seven doubles, four triples and four home runs in 30 games since the All-Star break.