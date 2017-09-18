Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Collects stolen base Sunday
Marte went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Giants.
Marte's production has lagged over the last few games, but he's still sporting a solid .283/.377/.370 line in September while walking more times (seven) than he's struck out (six). Chris Owings (finger) is on track to return from the 60-day disabled list when first eligible Sept. 29, but Owings' long layoff coupled with Marte's success as a replacement in the middle infield should be enough to lock the 23-year-old Dominican into a starting role heading into the postseason.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches base four times Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Goes deep for fifth time in 2017•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scores twice Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Day off Friday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...