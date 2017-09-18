Marte went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Giants.

Marte's production has lagged over the last few games, but he's still sporting a solid .283/.377/.370 line in September while walking more times (seven) than he's struck out (six). Chris Owings (finger) is on track to return from the 60-day disabled list when first eligible Sept. 29, but Owings' long layoff coupled with Marte's success as a replacement in the middle infield should be enough to lock the 23-year-old Dominican into a starting role heading into the postseason.