Marte went 3-for-7 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 13-inning win over Colorado.
Marte provided the winning margin in the contest with a 13th-inning double that plated two runs. It was the third hit of the game and 12th overall this season for the 27-year-old, who has notched at least one base knock in each of his five games to start the campaign. He is slashing .522/.560/.957 overall with a pair of home runs and five RBI.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Slugs second homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Collects four hits Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scratched with non-COVID illness•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Swats leadoff homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Returns to action Friday•