Marte went 3-for-7 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 13-inning win over Colorado.

Marte provided the winning margin in the contest with a 13th-inning double that plated two runs. It was the third hit of the game and 12th overall this season for the 27-year-old, who has notched at least one base knock in each of his five games to start the campaign. He is slashing .522/.560/.957 overall with a pair of home runs and five RBI.