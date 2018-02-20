Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Competing for starting middle infield gig
Marte is in the mix for a starting role in the middle infield, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old emerged as a decent offensive option last season, batting .260 in 73 games with the big-league club. His speed also gives him an edge as he works toward garnering the starting shortstop job for Opening Day. Nick Ahmed (wrist), Brandon Drury and Chris Owings (finger) are also in the mix for playing time up the middle, but Marte likely has a higher ceiling given his combination of youth, speed and on-base skills.
