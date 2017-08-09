Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Tuesday that Marte would serve as the Diamondbacks' primary shortstop for the foreseeable future with Chris Owings (finger) expected to be sidelined until at least late September, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After Marte started at shortstop in the last three games following his return from the bereavement list, it was fairly evident that he was viewed as the primary option, but it's nice to see his manager verify as much. The Diamondbacks addressed their dwindling middle-infield depth by acquired Adam Rosales from the Athletics, but neither he nor Nick Ahmed (hand), who could be activated from the 60-day DL in late August, are likely to pose serious threats to Marte's starting role. On the heels of back-to-back two-hit performances, Marte is slashing a commendable .270/.337/.500 over 83 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks on the season.