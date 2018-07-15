Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in the Diamondbacks' win over the Braves.

The infielder popped a big fly off Sean Newcomb into the left-center-field bleachers during the sixth inning for his ninth of the season. Marte has typically fared better against lefties this year (.299/.364/.564 through Friday, compared to .205/.269/.330) and caught a struggling southpaw at the right time. Marte might have a solid second half as a deep-mixed-league fantasy middle infielder, at least in platoon situations.