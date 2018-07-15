Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Connects for homer
Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in the Diamondbacks' win over the Braves.
The infielder popped a big fly off Sean Newcomb into the left-center-field bleachers during the sixth inning for his ninth of the season. Marte has typically fared better against lefties this year (.299/.364/.564 through Friday, compared to .205/.269/.330) and caught a struggling southpaw at the right time. Marte might have a solid second half as a deep-mixed-league fantasy middle infielder, at least in platoon situations.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Receives breather Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Generates two hits, two walks•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Cracks pinch-hit homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Records seventh home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...