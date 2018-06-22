Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Continues June power streak
Marte went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three runs scored in a 9-3 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Marte set a career high last year with five home runs, and he now has five this June alone and six on the season. He's racked up 17 RBI and a .339 (17-for-62) average this month while striking out just nine times and walking six. Even with the strong run, he's still slashing just .246/.302/.418 this season.
