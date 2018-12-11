Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Could play center field
Marte could be the Diamondbacks' center fielder next season, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
Marte reportedly volunteered to be the team's center fielder last season when A.J. Pollock was injured. He started a pair of games in center for the Mariners back in 2015 but has been strictly an infielder since then. If he does wind up playing a number of games in the outfield, the added positional flexibility he'd pick up in most formats would provide a boost to his fantasy value.
