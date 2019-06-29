Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Could play outfield Saturday
Marte could play center field Saturday for the first time since returning from a two-game absence due to a groin injury, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo said Marte has been cleared for infield duty only -- he's started four games at second base since his return -- but will seek medical clearance for the outfield. "We told him to be careful (the first game back)," Lovullo said. "I think with each day that's passed he's got a lot closer to being himself." Marte, who went 0-for-5 on Friday, is batting .412 (7-for-17) over the four games since his return.
