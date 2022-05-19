Marte said his sore left hand is feeling better and could play Thursday against the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Marte sustained the injury during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader while pinch hitting then was scratched for the night cap and didn't play Wednesday. Jake Hager replaced Marte at second base for both games.
