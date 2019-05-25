Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Cranks 10th homer

Marte finished 3-for-7 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 18-2 victory over the Giants.

Marte put the exclamation mark on a dominant win for the Diamondbacks by adding three more runs to the scoreboard with a three-run shot to left center in the seventh. The long ball was Marte's 10th in what continues to be a power surge of a season. Overall, he's batting .265/.321/.490 with 35 RBI, 29 runs scored and three stolen bases.