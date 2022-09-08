Marte will play two of the three games in Colorado this weekend, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The Diamondbacks begin a three-game set in Denver on Friday.

Marte has an injury history at Coors Field, including his latest hamstring issue in mid-August which prompted two days off and several games limited to designated hitter. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said at that time that Marte would likely get one day off the next time the team travels to Colorado.