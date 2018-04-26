Marte is out of the lineup against Arizona on Thursday.

Marte will retreat to the bench for a rare day off after starting the past 20 games. Over the entire 2018 season thus far, Marte is hitting .232/.270/.347 with one home run and eight RBI. Chris Owings will get the start at second base in his absence.

