Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Day off Thursday
Marte is out of the lineup against Arizona on Thursday.
Marte will retreat to the bench for a rare day off after starting the past 20 games. Over the entire 2018 season thus far, Marte is hitting .232/.270/.347 with one home run and eight RBI. Chris Owings will get the start at second base in his absence.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Moves to five hole Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Clubs first home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches safely in ninth straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Hitting streak reaches eight games•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Delivers three-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Records hit vs. Cardinals•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...