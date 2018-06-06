Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Day off Wednesday
Marte is not in the lineup versus San Francisco on Wednesday.
Marte will head to the bench after starting the first two games of this series while Daniel Descalso gets the nod at second base. Over the past eight contests, Marte is hitting .370/.393/.926 with nine extra base hits and eight RBI.
