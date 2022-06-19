Marte has a Grade 1 left lateral hamstring strain and is considered day-to-day, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
He has been sidelined since Wednesday and was hitting .306/.390/.500 with one home run over his last 10 games. The team will see how Marte progresses over the next day or two before deciding if a roster move needs to be made.
