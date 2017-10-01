Marte is day-to-day with left hamstring tightness after leaving Sunday's game in the sixth inning following an infield single, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

With two days off before the NL Wild Card Game against the Rockies on Wednesday, Marte has a chance of recovering in time to play. Since the calendar flipped to September, Marte has started 22 of the D-backs' final 28 games as the team's primary shortstop.