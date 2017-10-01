Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Day-to-day with hamstring tightness
Marte is day-to-day with left hamstring tightness after leaving Sunday's game in the sixth inning following an infield single, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
With two days off before the NL Wild Card Game against the Rockies on Wednesday, Marte has a chance of recovering in time to play. Since the calendar flipped to September, Marte has started 22 of the D-backs' final 28 games as the team's primary shortstop.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Suffers leg injury Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Drives in two, collects two XBH in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Takes seat Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches base three times in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scores twice Wednesday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...