Marte was removed from Tuesday's game versus Milwaukee with left hamstring tightness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Marte suffered the injury while rounding first base after hitting a double during the first inning. The 27-year-old missed a month earlier this season due to a strained right hamstring, and he's now managing an injury to the same muscle on his other leg.
